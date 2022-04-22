Report into how sex abuser John Humphreys received honorary title
- Published
A new report into how a former councillor was able to receive an honorary title while under investigation for sex crimes against children is to be carried out.
Former councillor John Humphreys, 60, was sentenced to 21 years in jail in 2021 for sexually assaulting two boys.
East Devon District Council has since removed his honorary title of alderman.
Councillors have now agreed to commission an in-depth investigation into how he received the honour.
He was first questioned in 2005 but police did not find sufficient evidence for a prosecution.
Following a complaint by a second victim, Humphreys was arrested in 2016 before being released on bail on suspicion of sex crimes against children.
Neither incident was made public and he continued to be a councillor until May 2019, eventually being awarded the honorary title of alderman by East Devon District Council in December 2019.
Following his conviction in August 2021, the council voted to remove his title and to have a review of the alderman process.
But the review has so far only looked at peripheral matters such as whether they should keep their free car parking permits, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Despite being under investigation since 2016, no officers or councillors at the council have stated that they had any knowledge of the allegations against Humphreys during his time in office or when he was named as an alderman.
The alderman title is given to former councillors in recognition of their civic contribution to their constituencies.
'Inappropriate individual'
Councillor Jess Bailey proposed the new report and said: "Simply saying innocent until proven guilty is not enough, whilst it might not have been possible to prevent John Humphreys from being a councillor while he was under investigation, the council was not under any obligation to bestow the honour of alderman on him."
Councillors agreed following a vote at full council to commission a new "in-depth investigation" into how Humphreys was able to receive the alderman title by the authority.
Only one member abstained from the vote, with 41 voting in favour of looking into options for the new report.
Councillor Paul Millar said: "There has to be a way that individuals in any way involved in the nomination process are able to intervene to prevent nominating a potentially inappropriate individual.
"No institution in its right mind should ever risk offering a civic honour if they had any knowledge within that institution of a serious criminal investigation that could be taking place."
Mark Williams, the council's chief executive, said "councillors need to go into this with their eyes open" in terms of how much such a report could cost, how long it could take and how difficult it might be to decide on the terms of the inquiry.
