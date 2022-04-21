Dartmoor water way from 19th Century restored
- Published
A 170-year-old historic water way in Devon has been restored by a farmer and junior rangers.
The 19th Century leat on Holne Common, on Dartmoor, has been preserved and continues to provide drinking water for people and livestock.
The man-made water channel runs for nearly five miles.
Farmer John French, who led the restoration, said it was an opportunity to "reflect on the skill of the Victorian engineers".
Mr French and a number of Dartmoor National Park Authority youth and junior rangers spent months on the repairs.
The farmer, whose family has farmed at Michelcombe Farm since the 1860s and uses the leat for livestock said a special digger was used to clear the weeds from the bottom.
He said: "It was an opportunity to reflect on the skill of the Victorian engineers who first cut the leat for local businessman, Mr Hamlyn.
"He needed it to power waterwheels at his mills in Buckfastleigh and he certainly invested in the right people to get the job done.
"With a bit of regular maintenance and one-off renovations like this it still works."
'Incredible'
The work is part of a three-year Our Upland Commons Project, which aims to help secure the future of upland commons in Dartmoor, the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Shropshire Hills.
Tamsin Thomas, the Dartmoor project officer, said: "The work and skill involved in getting this job done is incredible.
"It's another example of farmers taking practical steps to problem solve and make something good happen."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.