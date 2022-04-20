Okehampton 'shocked' after boy dies in industrial estate fall
A town is "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of a 13-year-old boy who fell "from a height" at an industrial estate.
Jethro Middleton, a pupil at Okehampton College in Devon, died at the town's North Road estate on 13 April.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
College Principal, Craig Griffiths, said an "outpouring of kindness" in the town was "testament to Jethro's positive impact on everyone he met".
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it "continues to assist police with their investigation" into the fall, which happened at about 17:15 BST.
'Thoughts with family'
Mr Griffiths said in a statement: "The entire Okehampton community remains shocked and deeply saddened by Jethro's passing, but it has been incredibly heartening to see everyone rally together.
"This outpouring of kindness is testament to Jethro's positive impact on everyone he met, and alongside extensive pastoral support for both staff and students, we will be honouring his memory once school returns after the Easter break."
He said earlier in a letter to parents and carers that "our most heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with Jethro's family".
A safeguarding team is providing "emergency support" for students.
The college was also "ensuring that appropriate support" including counselling was available for "any students experiencing emotional distress at this time".
Mr Griffiths said the "devastating loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community".
A book of condolences was being put in place for students, parents, and staff to sign and "in due course", there would be a "fitting memorial".
