Okehampton: Boy, 13, dies in industrial estate fall
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has died after a fall "from a height" at an industrial estate.
Police said the boy died at the scene of the fall in Okehampton, Devon, last Wednesday.
Officers were called to the industrial estate at about 17:15 BST, a spokesperson for the Devon and Cornwall force said.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
The force said in a statement officers were called to the industrial estate in Okehampton following reports of concern for a teenage boy.
"Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a 13-year-old had fallen from a height and sustained multiple injuries," the force added.
"He received emergency aid but was confirmed deceased at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed."
