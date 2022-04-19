Plymouth warship returns from Arctic operations
HMS Albion has returned to Plymouth after leading the amphibious part of the "largest military exercise in Norway for more than 30 years".
The NATO exercise, named Cold Response, saw about 30,000 troops from 26 nations take part.
There had been exercises planned for 2020 and 2021, but both were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Capt Simon Kelly, from HMS Albion, said it was a "challenging part of the world to operate in".
The commanding officer said the Norwegian Fjords provided a chance to work in "one of the most extreme environments on the planet".
He said: "Exercise Cold Response was a great opportunity to integrate UK Commando Forces into a larger multi-national maritime task group, whilst demonstrating to our NATO partners the capability and versatility of the UK's high readiness amphibious assault ship."
Operating as part of UK Commando Forces, HMS Albion planned the delivery of the Royal Marines from ship to shore.
The UK's biggest warship, HMS Prince of Wales, led the naval fleet acting as Nato command ship.
The navy said the exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen "long-standing" NATO relationships as well as demonstrating the UK's ability to operate in the Arctic.
It added that the participation of 3,000 UK personnel "assured allies and partners of the UK's military commitment to invest in collective training in the Arctic region".
Nato has stressed the exercise was long-planned and not linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
HMS Albion also visited ports in Tromso, Harstad, and Stavanger.
