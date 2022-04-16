Paignton: Child 'seriously injured' after being hit by van
A child has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in Devon, police have said.
Emergency services were called to a pedestrian crossing on Hyde Road, Paignton, at about 10:50 BST on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the child was taken to hospital with family.
The road was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated, and anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to contact the force.
