Paignton Zoo endangered gorilla is 'oldest in UK'
- Published
A gorilla has turned 40 in captivity, making it what is thought to be the oldest gorilla in the UK.
Western Lowland Gorilla Pertinax arrived at Paignton Zoo in April 1997 at 15 years old.
Keepers marked the birthday with 40 hand-wrapped presents, a cake and decorations.
Young male gorillas from the critically endangered species are raised at the zoo until they are sent to other zoos as breeding males.
Pertinax has been a father figure to many young gorillas at Paignton Zoo, bringing up three different groups of males, said the zoo.
The current bachelor group, made up of teenagers N'Dowe, Kivu and Kiondo, came to the zoo as juveniles and were raised by Pertinax.
As the group has grown into adolescence, Pertinax has moved into "retirement".
Senior keeper Gemma Keohane said: "His personality has really mellowed, he is much more relaxed and even plays with keepers, something that he never really did before.
"He enjoys listening to music, especially when we sing to him.
"Working with Pert and the boys has been the highlight of my career."
