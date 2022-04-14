Man killed in two-vehicle Paignton crash named by police
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Devon has been named by police.
Joseph Duff, 56, from Paignton, died at the scene of the crash in the town on Saturday.
The road was closed for about seven hours.
Mr Duff's family said: "Joseph has left behind a life partner of 36 years. He was a father of four, and a grandad of six and a brother and uncle to many. He will be very sadly missed."
They said his funeral will take place in Birmingham, with a memorial in Paignton.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them with more information.
