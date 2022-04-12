Exeter's Topsham Road to become highway to attract wildlife
One of Exeter's busiest roads is set to become a "wildlife highway".
Topsham Road will become more wildlife-friendly through an initiative between Devon Wildlife Trust and Exeter City Council, the trust said.
Areas of bare soil have been sown with wildflower seed mixes and grass verges will be left to grow longer.
Emily Spraggon, from the trust, said: "The meadow flowers and grasses will attract insects such as bees, beetles, grasshoppers, butterflies and moths."
She said: "These in turn will provide food for birds, bats and other animals.
"If we can better connect the big green spaces in our city such as valley parks by creating more nature-friendly corridors then we should all be able to see more wildlife near where we live and work."
The initiative is part of the Exeter Wild City project.
