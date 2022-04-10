Motorcyclist dies in Paignton collision
- Published
A biker has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A385 in Totnes.
Emergency services were called at 08:17 BST on Saturday to the incident between Tweenaway Cross and Borough Road.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "A 56-year-old male motorcycle rider received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Witnesses have also been asked to come forward.
