Devon men convicted after 'biggest cannabis production' in Devon and Cornwall
Two Devon men have been sentenced following one of the biggest cases of commercial productions of cannabis in Devon and Cornwall, said police.
Zurafet Lika, aged 26 of no fixed abode, and Sajmir Mata, aged 41 from Exeter, were both found guilty of the cultivation of cannabis.
They were both sentenced to two years and three months in prison.
The men were arrested following a police raid at a property on Barnfield Hill in Exeter in November 2021.
Three other men were also arrested and sentenced on 1 April after admitting their roles in the operation.
Osman Hakorja, aged 31 from London, was sentenced to four years and three months.
Geraldo Mali, aged 25 from Exeter, was sentenced to 15 months, and Mohamed Troci, aged 27 of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years.
The court heard how the gang had been under surveillance when officers carried out the house raid and discovered the huge number of cannabis plants at the 10-bed house that was used to grow more than 500 plants.
'Sheer scale'
Investigating officer Det Con Tracey Stafford said it was one of the "biggest commercial productions of cannabis in Devon and Cornwall".
She said: "The sheer scale of the production shows what can happen in our force area and goes to show that any class of drug will not be tolerated in Devon and Cornwall."
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly said: "This seizure took a huge quantity of drugs out of circulation and reminds us that serious and organised criminals are behind the drugs trade.
"I'd like to say a big 'well done' to the officers whose hard work has led to this conviction and hope this reassures residents of Devon and Cornwall that when they report drugs offences they are listened to."
