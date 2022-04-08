South Devon College Marine Academy opens as part of £75m development
- Published
A marine academy, which is part of a £75m development, and aims to get "young blood" into the industry has officially opened.
South Devon College Marine Academy is based at a working marina on the River Dart.
Facilities include a marine engineering workshop, research and design facility, innovation hub, navigation suite and a bridge simulator.
The academy said it would offer students "top rate facilities".
A spokesperson at the academy, which is based at the former Phillip & Son boatyard site at the Noss on Dart Marina, said they wanted to close the skills gap, provide career opportunities and meet the demands of the ever-changing marine sector.
Simon Elliot, programme coordinator at the academy, said: "The uniqueness of our academy is that we are in a working marina.
"We need some young blood to come and takeover from people like me who are getting too old for it."
Jake Cronk, former South Devon College student and managing director of Salcombe Marine Services, said having a facility like this was of "paramount importance to the marine industry" in Devon.
He added it was the "perfect" setting and was "well-tailored" to the marine industry on the south coast.
The academy is part of a £75m development of the marina.
