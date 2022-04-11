Teignmouth riverside residents 'desperate' for damp repairs
- Published
People living in a row of beach side houses said flood defence works designed to protect the properties have created more problems than they solved
The Environment Agency (EA) carried out the works on Teign View Place in Teignmouth in 2012 to combat flooding.
However residents said parts of their ceilings had collapsed as a result of damp caused by the works.
The EA said repairs to the properties would start in the summer and apologised for "inconvenience" caused.
The flood defence scheme was designed to protect properties beside the River Teign from tidal flooding.
It included new barrier walls erected in front of the houses on the beach front that were designed to blend in.
The EA commissioned a report in December 2020 that found poorly-finished lead flashing, together with other issues, as part of the works it carried out were the cause of damp problems for the properties.
One resident, 87-year-old Janet Roper said she has been left with "hideous" guttering inside her house, running into a bucket too heavy for her to lift when it was full.
She said: "During the storm I was literally all night down here trying to mop-up. When you live alone it is very frightening to have all that problem."
Rob Sellers, who owns one of the properties, said: "They know what work has got to be done but they put it off and put it off.
"They know there should be some drainage in the beach where they have put foundations that have blocked the sea water from coming back.
"We are in a situation where we are so desperate we need them to stop messing us around and get things actually done."
Another resident, David Westcott, said: "The problem is that the water is coming in, it is bringing the ceiling down, it's making the house damp, and smell.
"Constantly we have tried to repair it but over the years, this has been going on for over five years now".
The EA said it was working to "implement a solution" for residents.
A spokesperson said: "The Teignmouth flood alleviation scheme provides better protection from flooding for over 600 properties but we understand there have been some issues.
"We've spoken to residents and are working hard with contractors to implement a solution for all those affected.
"Work to rectify the damp problems will start this summer and we apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime."
