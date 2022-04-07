Seaton: Men replace rotting bench for community
A group of retired men have built and installed a new circular bench in Seaton town square.
Beer Men's Shed, a community organisation, was given the task by Seaton Town Council which wanted an old and rotting bench to be replaced.
The group of retired men meet in a workshop to use their skills, give back to the community and combat loneliness.
Beer Men's Shed chairman Chris Pickles said they felt a sense of pride seeing their work in the South Devon town.
"People were walking past saying 'that's really nice, that's really well made," he said.
"We're about meeting other people, working together and feeding back into the community and making it a nicer place for us all to live."
Work began on the bespoke bench in January and it was installed on Wednesday.
The project was funded by the government's Welcome Back Fund through East Devon District Council.
The chairman and Mayor of Seaton Town Council, Councillor Dan Ledger, said: "Seaton Town Council is always keen to work with community groups in the area to deliver for the town.
"Last year, Beer Men's Shed worked with the council on repairing the Labyrinth Finger Board in Cliff Field Gardens and refurbishing the case which holds the mayoral chain of office.
"The bench had to be bespoke due to its size and design and was a complex piece of work but they have delivered for Seaton again and we hope it will be enjoyed by residents and visitors to our town for many years to come."
Beer Men's Shed has 30 members with a combined 1,209 years of experience between them in various sectors.
Since the group was launched three years ago, the men have carried out about 150 jobs for the community.
