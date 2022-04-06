Exeter Nightingale hospital redesigned to tackle waiting list 'backlog'
A Nightingale hospital in Devon has been redesigned to help tackle the backlog in waiting lists.
Orthopaedic surgery, ophthalmology, rheumatology services, plus MRI and CT scans have all been expanded as part of the repurposing.
The hospital in Exeter was built in 2020 to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.
A Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said it has been redesigned to be "efficient".
The developments include:
- Two operating theatres for day case and short-stay elective orthopaedic procedures
- A high-volume cataract and diagnostic hub for glaucoma and retina conditions
- A community diagnostic hub to include CT and MRI scanning
- An outpatient rheumatology and infusions centre
Jonathan Howell, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: "The backlog has been created by an inability to get our patients into theatre and into a ward, and this facility is protected.
"It's separate from the emergency department pressures that the major trusts face."
Chris Tidman, deputy chief executive of the trust, said: "We're struggling like every other hospital is struggling because we all want to grow our workforce to get through our backlog.
"But the beauty of this place is we have designed it to be really efficient. So once we can begin to staff it you will see the benefits."
