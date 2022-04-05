Three rescued from cars after crash in Paignton
- Published
Three people have been rescued from vehicles after becoming trapped after a two-vehicle crash.
Three appliances were called to a road traffic collision on Marldon Road in Paignton, Devon, at about 15:00 BST.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the collision resulted in four casualties, three of which were trapped in vehicles.
Fire crews freed the casualties who were given into the care of paramedics.
