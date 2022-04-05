Police appeal after nightclub assault in Plymouth
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault at a Devon nightclub on Saturday.
The appeal comes after two men were reportedly struck with a glass at Plymouth club The Depo at 01:15 BST.
One of the men, in his 30s and from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious cuts to his head while the other victim left the scene.
A 20-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested and later released under investigation.
Police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information and they are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the second victim.
