Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Man admits teenager's murder
- Published
A man from Plymouth has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Musician Cody Ackland, 24, from Southway, admitted the killing during a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court.
Miss McLeod's body was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the city after she went missing in 2021.
She was last seen at a bus stop in Leigham, Plymouth, on 20 November. Miss McLeod was reported missing after she failed to meet her friends.
Her body was found on 23 November near the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles (11km) from where she lived.
Ackland, of Radcliffe Close, Southway, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing and is due to be sentenced on 19 May after outstanding pathology reports are filed.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to admit murdering the teenager on a date between 19 and 23 November.
Remanding Ackland in custody, Judge Robert Linford said the sentence would be "imprisonment for life" and "the only issue will be the minimum term which I must impose".
Close family members of the teenager - including her mother, father and brother - were in the courtroom for the hearing.
Friends of Miss McLeod watched the proceedings on a video link from an adjacent courtroom.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.