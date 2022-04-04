Police appeal after woman allegedly assaulted in Torquay
- Published
Police have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault.
A woman reported being assaulted and verbally abused with a homophobic slur on 24 January at about 23:00 GMT at the Green Ginger Wetherspoon in Torquay.
Police said they would like to identify the people pictured as they believe they may be able to assist them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.