Runner raises more than £2,000 for local hospice

Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway
Jade Kingdom has raised more than £23,000 for the North Devon hospice since 2018

A Down's syndrome triathlete has raised more than £2,300 for the North Devon hospice this weekend.

Jade Kingdom beat the Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway to the top of the cliff in a 500ft (152m) ascent.

Ms Kingdom surpassed her fundraising target of £500, completing the challenge in 21 minutes.

The railway's marketing director, Bob Shaddick, said that the runner's "ability to overcome obstacles" was inspirational.

"In a time where many of us have faced unforeseen struggles in these last few years, Jade is a perfect reminder of what can be achieved by gritting your teeth, placing one foot in front of the other, and striving to always move forward," he said.

Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway
Jade Kingdom celebrated her success with her mum Judy, her friends, family and supporters

Ms Kingdom has raised over £23,000 for the North Devon Hospice since she begun fundraising in 2018.

Mr Shaddick said the runner was a "perfect local hero".

He said: "Her message is that people should strive to improve themselves by 1% every day, and she continues to show us, and everyone, how to achieve, how to embrace a new challenge and to break down barriers."

