One dead and one injured in Torquay road crash

Barton Road was closed for several hours for a police investigation

A person has died in a road crash in south Devon, police say.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in Barton Road, Torquay, at about 02:10 BST.

One occupant of the vehicle was found dead at the scene, and their family had been informed, officers said.

A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the road was closed for several hours for a forensic examination, they added.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

