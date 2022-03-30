Derriford Hospital garden is breath of fresh air for medics
- Published
A new garden to help trainee hospital doctors and other medical staff unwind and socialise has opened.
The Breathing Space garden at Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth, has been created in the grounds of the Postgraduate Medical Centre.
The aim is to provide an area for medics to share food, and take a break in their working days.
An all-weather shelter is included, along with specially commissioned pieces of art.
The garden has been funded with £60,000 of donations during the pandemic to Plymouth Hospitals Charity.
Kerry Dungay, manager of the Postgraduate Medical Centre, said: "When we had to limit social space in the pandemic we noticed a decline in wellbeing so the outdoor space is a good solution because it provides a green environment which is good for health and wellbeing."
Artist Susan Hooker, who created glass faces for the garden, said: "For me it's about reflecting, it's about thinking what we've been through."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.