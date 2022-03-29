Car damaged in Torquay suspected arson attack
- Published
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a parked car in a residential area of Torquay, in Devon.
Emergency services were called to Sherwell Lane at 01:55 BST on Tuesday following reports of a car fire on the street.
A police investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.
Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for witnesses and people with information to come forward.
