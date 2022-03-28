Sixty firefighters tackle Dartmoor gorse fire
- Published
Dozens of firefighters have been called to tackle a large gorse fire on Dartmoor near Mary Tavy.
As a result of the ongoing fire, the A386 was closed in both directions from Tavistock to Okehampton.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 12 appliances and 60 crew had been sent to the scene.
In a tweet it added: "Fire front of approximately 750 metres, firefighters using beaters and wildfire vehicles to prevent fire jumping the A386."
It comes less than a week after the fire service sent 12 appliances to a gorse fire on Dartmoor on Tuesday.
