Exhibition shows culmination of student sculptors' work

The Sculpture School
The Raving Ones, Sarah Goodfellow: The students took part in an "intensive" one-year course

Students at a sculpture school in Devon are displaying their work after completing an "intensive" one-year course, lecturers say.

The Sculpture School said the pieces from the students on its realist sculpture course were part of their work to develop professional careers.

The six students exhibiting their work at their inaugural graduate show were also curating it, it said.

One sculptor said it was "exciting to see the culmination" of the course.

The Sculpture School
Nicola Rigby, who created the piece Sthenos, said sculpting was capable of "extraordinary diversity"
The Sculpture School
Biffy, Natasha Watson: The students have curated their own exhibition

The school, at Bondleigh, near North Tawton, was originally founded in 2010 by Andrew Sinclair and Diane Coates.

Staff said it was "renowned for its unique teaching methods in realist figurative sculpture" and it courses prepared students "for a career as professional sculptors".

The students who curated the display are Nicola Rigby, Sarah Goodfellow, Natasha Watson, Louis Bailey, Ani Buckland and Chrystella Mc Cabe.

They were graduating from an "intensive sculpture course, culminating with an end of year final show exhibition titled Form & Void".

Nicola Rigby said: "It is exciting to see the culmination of a year's work and the extraordinary diversity which can be achieved using just a single medium."

The exhibition is open until 2 April.

The Sculpture School
Classical Figure, Louis Bailey: The school is renowned for its teaching of realist figurative sculpture
The Sculpture School
Stalker, Sarah Goodfellow: The end of year exhibition is titled Form & Void

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics