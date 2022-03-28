Exhibition shows culmination of student sculptors' work
Students at a sculpture school in Devon are displaying their work after completing an "intensive" one-year course, lecturers say.
The Sculpture School said the pieces from the students on its realist sculpture course were part of their work to develop professional careers.
The six students exhibiting their work at their inaugural graduate show were also curating it, it said.
One sculptor said it was "exciting to see the culmination" of the course.
The school, at Bondleigh, near North Tawton, was originally founded in 2010 by Andrew Sinclair and Diane Coates.
Staff said it was "renowned for its unique teaching methods in realist figurative sculpture" and it courses prepared students "for a career as professional sculptors".
The students who curated the display are Nicola Rigby, Sarah Goodfellow, Natasha Watson, Louis Bailey, Ani Buckland and Chrystella Mc Cabe.
They were graduating from an "intensive sculpture course, culminating with an end of year final show exhibition titled Form & Void".
Nicola Rigby said: "It is exciting to see the culmination of a year's work and the extraordinary diversity which can be achieved using just a single medium."
The exhibition is open until 2 April.
