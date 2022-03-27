Max Woosey: Carol Vorderman in campsite singalong for charity
- Published
Charity camper Max Woosey has marked two years of sleeping under canvas with a global sleep-out.
Carol Vorderman dropped in to a north Devon campsite for a singalong with some of the youngsters at Max's Big Camp Out.
Max, 12, from Braunton, has raised more than £700,000 for the North Devon Hospice, which helped a family friend.
The hospice said the amount raised was "scarcely believable" and Max was a "great ambassador for the cause".
Max, who has gone through 15 tents in his two-year challenge, has vowed to carry on camping in aid of the hospice.
"Max has shown courage and commitment, and become an inspiration to thousands," said the hospice.
"What an adventure. We are so proud to have shared in it."
Max asked others around the world to join him in the Big Camp Out and at a campsite in Braunton where about 200 people turned out to support him.
Among the visitors was presenter Ms Vorderman, who joined in a singalong with children at the event.
Ms Vorderman, who hosts the Pride of Britain Awards, met Max when he won the 2021 Spirit of Adventure Award.
Max's mother Rachael said: "We had a proper catch-up and she joined the kids with a singalong, she was brilliant.
"She was going to camp but didn't because it was Mother's Day and she wanted to see her children.
"She has been so supportive and gave them all a big hug."
She added that Max was determined to continue his camp outs.
"He is loving it and and he loves the fact that he is making a difference."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.