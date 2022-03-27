Ukraine conflict: West Devon family to take in 11 refugees
- Published
A West Devon family will welcome 11 Ukrainian refugees who are currently at the Polish border to live with them as they flee from the war.
Bridget Down, a Methodist preacher, said it was a "privilege" to help the refugees.
The Ukranian family, including nine children, are filling in the necessary paperwork to be able to come to the UK.
Ms Down, who lives on a farm in Winkleigh, said she has two farm houses for the family to stay in.
She said it was a "long process" for the family to fill in the paperwork needed with limited resources.
"It's not easy, and for that family out there, as all families out there, trying to get the paperwork done is the biggest of struggles at the moment," she said.
"It's been a privilege to journey in the last 10 days with them."
'We laugh and cry together'
Ms Down said she talks to the family every day, and hopes they will be able to arrive in mid April.
"We're just trying to laugh and cry together, and be there as much as they need me. Here is a place where they can rest, restore and get back some of that energy because they're just so tired."
Anyone in the UK - of any nationality, providing they have at least six months leave to remain in the UK - can apply to be a host through the government website.
