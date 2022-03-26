Firefighters tackle gorse blaze in West Anstey

Bampton Fire Station
People were told to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire

Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors shut after firefighters tackled a gorse fire.

Crews were called to West Anstey, near Dulverton, North Devon, at about midnight on Saturday and discovered two separate moorland fires.

A post on Bampton fire station's Facebook page said the "gusty" wind caused the blaze to spread.

Crews from other stations also attended, South Molton fire station confirmed.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are advising anyone in the area south west of West Anstey Common to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke issuing from the fire."

Bampton Fire Station
Fire crews from Bampton, South Molton, Barnstaple and Porlock attended

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics