Exeter student, 19, launches two businesses in lockdown
- Published
A 19-year-old Exeter University student has won an award after she launched two businesses while studying for her degree.
Ellie Llewellyn, originally from Cardiff, decided to use lockdown as a business opportunity when the pandemic hit in 2020.
The marketing student put her studies into action and began selling hot drinks to walkers during the lockdown.
Her business blossomed and she has now been given a prestigious award.
Ms Llewellyn decided to start selling hot chocolates and coffees on her family's farm in Cardiff after her father suggested the idea, and she set up a stall made from wooden pallets.
The businesswoman said: "Everyone was going on walks because it was basically the only thing we could do. I started it to see how it would go and sold out straight away."
'It's not been easy'
The 19-year-old set up a social media account for her business, which she named Graig Coffi, and said she immediately began to gain more followers and customers.
She also conducted a number of charity events and raffles to raise funds in her community.
Ms Llewellyn said: "People loved it, I had so many people watching my stories on social media. There wasn't much else to do, I kept people entertained. Parents also enjoyed it because kids could go out and enjoy themselves during lockdown."
The business then became part of the University of Exeter's Start Up Scheme in collaboration with business group Set Squared and the outlet received funding to help it expand.
The student said it had "not been easy" balancing her studies alongside her business, but the university had been "really flexible" with online learning.
She added: "I also try and work one week ahead, I have good time management and I'm up at 07:30 every day."
Ms Llewellyn was a winner in the Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce's 30 Under 30 campaign, which recognises and celebrates young talent across Devon.
"It was quite overwhelming how I had managed to get the award. I'm still only 19 and there were people quite a bit older than me," she said.
The business owner has also set up a second enterprise selling home and kitchenware, including personalised aprons.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.