Covid: North Devon hospitals restrict visits as cases increase
Two Devon hospitals have restricted visiting due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
North Devon District Hospital's coronavirus patient numbers are the highest they have been at any other point since the pandemic began.
The restrictions have also been put in place at South Molton Community Hospital meaning no visits will be allowed, unless in exceptional cases.
A spokesperson said the decision was not taken "lightly".
The exceptions include end-of-life care, paediatric inpatients or specific reasons of safety such as dementia.
North Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said staff would keep in regular contact with a designated family member and iPads would be used for virtual visiting.
'Significant impacts'
It is also asking people to wear a face mask when attending the hospitals unless medically exempt.
Jason Lugg, the trust's director of nursing, said: "We have not taken this decision lightly, and we appreciate how hard separation can be for families and patients.
"Our staff are working as hard as they can to care for our patients, and they need your support."
He added: "We currently have more than double the number of patients with coronavirus in our hospitals than at any time during the pandemic.
"The majority of our patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are in hospital for other conditions and are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms."
He said there could be long waits in the emergency department for people needing a hospital bed and some operations would be postponed.
