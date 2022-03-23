Energy efficient leisure centre to open in April
- Published
The UK's first energy efficient leisure centre is set to open in Exeter next month.
St Sidwell's Point has been built to the super energy-efficient Passivhaus standard and will deliver at least a 70% energy saving, officials say.
The building cost £44m and will include two pools, a gym and "luxury spa facilities".
Preview tours of the site have already been given ahead of the opening on 29 April.
Hundreds of people took up the chance for a tour of the centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.