Energy efficient leisure centre to open in April

The UK's first energy efficient leisure centre is set to open in Exeter next month.

St Sidwell's Point has been built to the super energy-efficient Passivhaus standard and will deliver at least a 70% energy saving, officials say.

The building cost £44m and will include two pools, a gym and "luxury spa facilities".

Preview tours of the site have already been given ahead of the opening on 29 April.

Hundreds of people took up the chance for a tour of the centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

