Devon brown bear orphan cubs move into new home
Two orphaned brown bear cubs have moved into their new home after being rescued.
Mish and Lucy were found abandoned in Albania and now an enclosure for them has opened at a Devon animal park.
Wildwood Escot, near Ottery St Mary, said the bears would have been unable to survive in the wild and it was "heart-warming" to see them move in.
Wildwood said it wanted to give the bears an enclosure which had been left "as natural as possible".
The aim was to create a "lifelong habitat for the bears", said Wildwood.
Mark Habben, director of zoo operations, said it was an "absolute priority" to give the brother and sister bears a "happy and healthy life and encourage their natural behaviours".
The bears, who were rescued in 2019, were kept briefly in Belgium before being brought to Escot in June 2021 when a £250,000 appeal was launched to build the enclosure.
George Hyde, Wildwood Escot general manager, said: "They're the first bears we've ever had at Escot and have become firm favourites with our visitors."
Brown Bears factfile
- Scientific name: Ursus arctosw
- Type: Mammals
- Diet: Omnivore
- Average lifespan in the wild: 25 years
- Size: 5 (1.5m)-8ft (2.4m)
- Weight: 700lb (318kg)
Source: National Geographic
