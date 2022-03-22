Major incident declared for Dartmoor gorse fire
A major incident has been declared after a large gorse fire broke out on Dartmoor, Devon County Council says.
Thirteen fire engines have been fighting the blaze on multiple fronts to prevent it from spreading after it was reported at about 12:00 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police has closed the Clearbrook turning of the A386 in Roborough, near Plymouth, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
All people who had been in the area have been accounted for, it added.
Devon County Council Highways and Emergency Planning tweeted: "Avoid the area, expect delays and plan ahead."
