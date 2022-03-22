New leisure centre set for Sherford new town
- Published
A new leisure centre has been planned for a new town in Devon, with building work set to start by the end of 2022.
A leisure centre for Sherford, near Plymouth, has been a "crucial element" of designs ever since planning began more than two decades ago.
More than £500,000 of investments had been secured to create the new community centre, civic leaders said.
The local community was being invited to their opinions on the plans in a public consultation, they added.
Plymouth City Council's customer services, culture, leisure and sport head, Mark Deacon, said the new centre would "improve residents' overall health and wellbeing".
"We have long anticipated a swimming pool and leisure facility for this part of the city, and this will be a welcome addition, not just for the Sherford new town, but for the wider community," he said.
Planned amenities include:
- Indoor 25m four-lane heated swimming pool
- Sports hall
- Soft-play area
- Gym
- Fitness studio
- Café
- Changing facilities for outdoor pitches and courts
- Parking for more than 100 vehicles
LED Community Leisure is due to lead the operations of the new centre.
CEO Peter Gilpin said it looked forward to joining the Sherford community.
He said: "As a not-for-profit organisation, we reinvest our profits in to ensuring our facilities become valued community hubs, while providing everything needed for everyone to achieve their health and fitness ambitions."
The public consultation will take place on Friday 20 May at Sherford's community hub.
The centre is set to open by 2024.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.