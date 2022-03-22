Major landfill site plans on edge of Exeter withdrawn
- Published
A controversial plan for a major landfill site on the edge of Exeter has been withdrawn, Devon County Council has confirmed.
The proposed landfill at Lower Brenton Farm, near Kennford, in Devon, would have been about the size of 40 football pitches.
Residents fought to save the area after the plans were submitted.
The council confirmed the applicant, BT Jenkins Ltd, had withdrawn its application.
A 10-year plan was proposed in January to create landfill areas for inert building waste across 80 acres.
There was opposition to the proposal from The Friends of Shillingford Wood and local residents.
At the time, those behind the plan said it would help with housing waste disposal and land restoration would benefit nature.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.