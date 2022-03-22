Night Riviera sleeper train restarts after rail works
A sleeper train which provides a key link between Cornwall, Devon and London is returning to full service, bosses say.
The Night Riviera sleeper train was temporarily suspended for eight weeks due to engineering works near Parson's Tunnel in south Devon.
It was part of Network Rail's multi-million pound scheme to protect the line between Dawlish and Teignmouth.
The service, described as a "lifeline" by rail bosses, resumed from 21 March.
James Davis, from GWR, said: "The service provides a lifeline to people who are trying to get to London, who rely on it to be able to attend business meetings.
"And it's a key part of our tourist armour, helping to transport people both to Devon and Cornwall and back over the summer months."
Part of the work saw Network Rail build a 209m (685ft) long shelter on a stretch of track between Dawlish and Holcombe, which aims to improve protection from falling rocks.
The rail company added the "vital" work was timed to make sure weekend travel was not affected, as well as ensuring the disruption ended before Easter.
