Covid: Torbay rates rise as 900,000 offered spring booster
More than 200 residents and staff in a Devon district care homes have Covid.
The figures in Torbay have been revealed as the most vulnerable have been invited by the NHS to receive their fourth 'spring' booster vaccine.
Torbay's director of public health, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said 124 residents and 124 home staff had the virus.
In the week to Wednesday 16 March, 1,645 infections were recorded, 67% more than the previous week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The bay's infection rate of 1,208 per 100,000 is about 45% higher the England average of 832.
Free testing concerns
The NHS in Devon said about 894,000 people in the county were eligible for the spring jab.
It added that infection rates were likely to get worse as the government ended universal access to free tests on 1 April.
Concerned about the end of free testing, Dr Sargeant said: "It takes away a key measure in terms of us understanding the asymptomatic spread."
Dr Sargeant added that the current spike was "likely to be a quick and sharp run through", but would probably take a "few weeks".
Torbay Council recently announced that it would continue to provide free lateral flow tests until early summer to people going into care homes, visiting elderly relatives and volunteers helping vulnerable people.
Commenting on the policy, expected to cost the unitary authority about £50,000, council leader Steve Darling said: "We're keen to support those who are most vulnerable in our communities across Torbay."
