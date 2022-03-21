Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash on A39
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in North Devon.
It involved a red BMW iX and a silver and blue Yamaha R1 and happened at 12:10pm GMT on Sunday on the A39, at the junction with the B3248 near Clovelly.
The motorcyclist died at the scene but the driver and passenger in the BMW were uninjured, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact the force on 101.
