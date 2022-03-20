Five people rescued from fire in Plymouth block of flats

The police are investigating as they believe the fire was started deliberately

Five people have been rescued from a fire in a block of flats in Plymouth.

Fire crews rescued four people from a first floor flat using a ladder, and another person through a window on the ground floor.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called at about 04:00 GMT to the incident in Mount Gould.

Police believe it started in a refuse area and are investigating if it was started deliberately.

