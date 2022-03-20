Paignton and Newquay zoos to give proceeds to Ukrainian counterparts
- Published
Two zoos are donating money from tickets and on-site sales to support their Ukrainian counterparts.
Paignton Zoo in Devon and Newquay Zoo in Cornwall will donate all profits from their shops and restaurants and 50% of ticket takings this weekend.
The CEO of Wild Planet Trust, which owns them, said three zoos in Ukraine have been affected by Russian bombing.
Dennis Flynn said they wanted to "help our zoo colleagues through these deeply distressing times".
He said they are in contact with zoos in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv: "They have had to make some heart-breaking choices
"For example in Kharkiv they have had to release some of the deer and antelope into the wild so they can get away from the targeted areas and maybe forage in the local forests.
"Elsewhere some of the big cats have been evacuated which is great news - they have gone to Poland.
"It is tough times in all three of those locations."
Visitors can also make donations when they purchase their tickets.
Mr Flynn said: "It's easy to feel helpless when watching the news and it's difficult to know how best to help the rapidly escalating situation in Ukraine.
"We believe that we can show support and take action to help our zoo colleagues through these deeply distressing times and hope that our visitors this weekend will join us with this.
"As a conservation charity, we deal in hope; and now, more than ever, we need to be hopeful."
