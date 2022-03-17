Triple amputee Mark Ormrod made Freeman of Plymouth
- Published
Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod MBE has been made Honorary Freeman of Plymouth in a special ceremony.
Mr Ormrod, from Plymouth, lost both his legs and right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while out on patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
He was presented with a scroll and medal at the city's council house on Wednesday.
The triple amputee said it was an "honour" and he "loves the city he lives in".
The honorary freedom of the city is given to "persons of distinction" who have provided "eminent services" to Plymouth, according to the council.
Mr Ormrod won 11 medals at the Invictus Games and raised more than £500,000 through different challenges to support veterans over the past few years.
'I love the city'
At the ceremony, he said: "It is a strange feeling and I sound a bit nerdy when I say this but I genuinely love the city that I was born in so to receive an honour like this is huge because it means so much to me because of how much I love the city that I live in."
Conservative leader of the city council, Nick Kelly, said: "Recognising an individual or a group that have made such a contribution to life, society and are from Plymouth is really mind blowing."
Mr Ormrod was awarded the scroll and medal by the Lord Mayor, councillor Terri Beer.
She said: "I am so proud of Mark, he has overcome so much and continues to be an inspirational ambassador for our city."
