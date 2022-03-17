Proposal to name Plymouth road after footballer Jack Leslie
A road leading to the home of Plymouth Argyle could soon be named after a pioneering footballer who was the only professional black player in England for much of his career.
Jack Leslie played for Argyle for 14 years after joining in 1921, scoring 137 goals in 401 appearances.
Plymouth City Council leader Nick Kelly proposed naming the road Jack Leslie Way to ensure he is "memorialised in Plymouth" for years to come.
Mr Kelly said Leslie was "legendary".
Leslie was set to become the first black player to represent England in 1925 but was denied the opportunity when selectors were told he was a black man.
The first black player would not play for England until 1978, when Viv Anderson won his cap 53 years after Leslie's call up.
'Legacy among Argyle fans'
The footballer's granddaughters, Lyn, Les and Gill, said they were "delighted" by the "recognition" their granddad was receiving.
The road, which runs past Home Park Stadium, was previously unnamed and is positioned along the edge of Milehouse Park and Ride.
CEO of Plymouth Argyle FC, Andrew Parkinson said naming the road would "ensure his legacy among Argyle fans and the people of Plymouth in the years ahead".
He said this was alongside the sculpture of the footballer planned for outside Plymouth Argyle's Stadium, which is due to be unveiled this year.
Mr Kelly said: "Jack achieved legendary status for his goal scoring exploits and it is right and proper that he is recognised at Home Park, the place where he enjoyed so much success and brought happiness to thousands of fans each week."
The proposal was "far more appropriate" than an initial plan to rename Sir John Hawkins Square after him, he added.
