Police in Exeter appeal for footage of imitation firearm incident
- Published
Police are looking for witnesses to an incident involving a suspected imitation firearm in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers were called to a house in Exeter after reports of a man pointing a weapon towards a window.
Armed units carried out a search of the neighbourhood.
Later an air pistol was seized and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He was later released on police bail.
Devon and Cornwall Police are currently appealing for any witnesses or any dashcam footage from Fore Street, in Heavitree, East Wonford Hill, or Honiton Road between 03:25-05:00 GST.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.