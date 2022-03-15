Falklands veterans to be given Freedom of Plymouth
- Published
Veterans of the Falklands War will be given the Freedom of the City of Plymouth, the city council has said.
The honour will mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict and the contribution of the city's service personnel.
The council said it would agree a cross-party resolution next week.
In 1982, ships, sailors, Royal Marines and soldiers were deployed from the city as part of British efforts to liberate the Falkland Islands.
On Monday at an extraordinary meeting, Plymouth City Council will grant the Freedom of the City honour to those who fought in the South Atlantic and were recipients of the South Atlantic Medal.
It said the resolution would be formally presented to a representative of the South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA82) on 25 June.
Council leader Nick Kelly, who is proposing the motion, said: "The contribution of Plymouth during that time should be recognised and it is right that we record our gratitude and appreciation to all those who served."
The leader of the opposition, Councillor Tudor Evans, is seconding the motion.
He said: "It is surely time, on this 40th anniversary year, to make this highest honour to the people who liberated British territory in the South Atlantic.
"It is also important to acknowledge the role of our Dockyard and Naval Base played in making the Task Force ready in such short order."
Lieutenant Commander Andrew Lockett, trustee and treasurer of the SAMA82, said the veterans were "grateful" to receive the honour.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.