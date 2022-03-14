Plymouth: Five lorries of donated items to leave for Ukraine border
- Published
Volunteers from Plymouth have gathered five lorries' worth of items for Ukrainian refugees.
Andrés Mesa-Cruz appealed for drivers to take supplies to the Ukraine-Poland border, and within 24-hours 15 drivers volunteered.
With funding and support from the local community, they have been "overwhelmed" with items for displaced Ukranians.
Mr Mesa-Cruz's friend Ben Hinchcliffe, from Plymouth Roundtable, said the public had been "so generous".
The lorries will head through France, Belgium and Germany into Poland to the Ukraine border.
Items travelling to the border:
- Long-life food
- Thermal socks and gloves
- New underwear for adults and children
- Cold weather sleeping bags
- Camping rucksacks and camp beds
- Sanitary products
- Colouring books and pens
- Painkillers and first aid
- Face masks and hand gels
- Pet food
- Batteries, flashlights and candles
- Solar powered mobile phone chargers and new charging cables
The group said it has also raised £10,000 in cash donations.
"The original plan was just to have six or seven of us driving over in vans with stuff but now we have lorries going over which is just crazy.
"We've done this in nine days with help from the public and businesses, it's been brilliant," Mr Hinchcliffe said.
Mr Mesa-Cruz said he was inspired to launch the appeal after watching the war on the news.
"Purely after seeing I thought rather than just watching it I thought let's do something about it.
"We only started this Tuesday on a phone call and suddenly it is this gargantuan effort," he said.
The group is also working to create food boxes for refugees with local schools.
