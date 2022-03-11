Devon vulnerable children 'not getting help they need'
Many of Devon's vulnerable children "remain in unsafe and neglectful circumstances for too long", said inspectors in a report.
There had been a surge in referrals during the pandemic about children who may be at risk of harm, said Ofsted.
But many young people and families were "not yet receiving the help they need", it said.
However, the cabinet member for children's services said "very real progress" was being made.
'Lack of time'
The report follows an inspection in February after children's services were rated inadequate in January 2020, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report stated: "Many children for whom there are concerns of significant harm are not seen quickly enough."
The surge in referrals, staff shortages in children's services and high caseloads were "all contributing to many children and families not yet receiving the help they need at the time they need it most", it said.
There was a "lack of time" for professionals "to reflect on the best way forward for families", said the report.
"Consequently, many children remain in unsafe and neglectful circumstances for too long."
The report also said in the last four months, a permanent senior leadership team "with a clear understanding of what needs to improve" had started work.
Conservative councillor Andrew Leadbetter, cabinet member for children's services, said: "I am pleased that inspectors have acknowledged the very real progress made in our support to children and young people, during a period that has seen a surge in referrals to our services, acute staff shortages and an unprecedented high level of cases.
"But we recognise that we have much more to do to ensure that children and families consistently receive the services they deserve and need."
