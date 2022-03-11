Torbay RNLI crew launch retirement challenge
Eight of Torbay's longest standing lifeboat crew members are preparing to retire - with a series of challenges.
They have collectively volunteered 193 years of service for the RNLI and plan to raise £60,000.
The six challenges will culminate with a team climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in February 2023.
"We've all been a part of the station for such a long time, it felt right to make sure we ended with a bang," said crew member Ian 'Barney' Barnaby.
The first challenge will begin in May with a sky dive in Devon.
A second team will cycle more than 200 miles (322km) across six islands in the Western Isles of Scotland in June, while the third team will swim across Torbay in July.
The next challenges include rowing the length of the Caledonian Canal and driving a campervan through 60 counties of England and Scotland.
The final challenge will be Africa's highest mountain with eight crew members climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
The teams will involve some of the retiring crew members and other personnel from Torbay RNLI.
Mr Barnaby added: "It's not going to be easy, as our average age is 60 but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and to be able to raise money for Torbay RNLI where we've volunteered for decades, is so important to us."
Also retiring from service in the next few years is coxswain Mark Criddle OBE who has volunteered since 1988.
The charity said although all of the crew were involved, tasks would be shared to ensure Torbay RNLI's lifeboats remained fully operational.
