Exeter man thanks donor after kidney transplant
A kidney transplant recipient has thanked the person who donated a kidney to him and urged people to think of doing the same for others.
Sam Manicom from Exeter had been on the waiting list for years before he had his life-changing transplant in 2010.
He said within a few months he was "bouncing" again and described himself as a "very lucky guy".
Mr Manicom spoke on World Kidney Day after the number of kidney transplants dropped by a third during the pandemic.
He said: "I can't thank the young man who signed up to the Organ Donor Register enough, nor can I thank his family enough for letting the operation go ahead.
"I'm firing at all cylinders. I actually feel like I'm contributing to life again."
He added before his transplant he had no energy and "couldn't even think straight".
There has been an overall drop in kidney transplants of 32% in 2020/2021 compared with 2019/2020, according to figures from the NHS Blood and Transplant service.
This means around 1,100 fewer patients received a kidney transplant in 2020/2021 compared to the year before, said the service.
Usually, kidney donation is something that happens after you die, but it is also possible to give the gift of a living kidney donation., said the NHS.
Mr Manicom said: "Please get yourself signed up to be a organ donor, make sure your family know exactly what you want to happen.
"It's one of the best gifts you can give in your lifetime.
"And when you die you don't need your organs any more and you can make a lot of people very happy again."
