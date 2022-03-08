Devonport Playhouse set to reopen after two-year restoration
- Published
A playhouse is set to reopen after a two-year restoration project.
Devonport Playhouse in Plymouth will welcome people back through its doors on Tuesday evening for a new show.
The venue has been shut since early 2020 and as productions could not run due to the pandemic, refurbishments began during lockdown to improve the building.
Work was done on the roof, the stage and the electrics as part of the restoration.
The former Methodist Church will show Shrek the Musical between 8 and 10 March, which is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film.
Angela Collins MBE, who is chair of Plymouth Theatre Company said: "It's the ideal vehicle to open [with] after being dark and having so much sadness, worry, concern.
"To have a show like this to open the theatre is just what the audience needed."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.