Devon hospitals urge visitors to stay away if unwell
- Published
People with Covid symptoms or other illnesses are being advised not to visit patients in Devon hospitals.
NHS Devon said currently there were more than 200 people in hospital with Covid in the county.
People are still required to wear masks and take precautions in healthcare settings.
Devon medical director Dr Paul Johnson said: "Many of our patients are very vulnerable to infection and we need to keep them safe."
He added: "We need local people to do their bit by staying away if they are ill, and taking safety measures if they visit."
